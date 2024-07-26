Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Parking solution found as work on new Costa del Sol health centre gets under way
Infrastructure

Following concerns from local residents, with the construction work starting at the height of the tourist season, a new parking area in Nerja will come into effect on Tuesday 30 July

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Friday, 26 July 2024, 17:33

Following the announcement that work to the new health centre in Nerja on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol is due to start on Tuesday 30 July on a plot of land which has, up until now, been used as a car park, the councillor for safety and transport, Francisco Arce, has announced that a new parking area will come into service on the same day.

According to Arce, the new area is near the Puente Viejo del río Chíllar and the ‘Rapto de Europa’ monument. He said in a statement, “We offer the residents this new parking area together with the other two located at the Miguel Ángel Blanco Victims of Terrorism roundabout, on the access to Nerja from the Avenida Alcalde Antonio Villasclaras and the old N-340 road, which will add up to more than 300 spaces."

Following concerns from local residents about the loss of parking spaces, especially in the middle of summer, Arce said, “We understand that August is not the best time to start the work due to the issue of parking, but there was no other choice. As everyone knows this health centre is tendered and executed by the Junta de Andalucía with European funds and, therefore, this funding has a series of very strict deadlines that have led the regional administration to start work as soon as possible.”

The councillor added that the new parking areas “will provide a greater number of parking spaces than those on the site of the new health centre”.

