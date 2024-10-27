Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Accumulated hail in Nerja.
Accumulated hail in Nerja. Nerea Pérez
Watch as 'Dana' arrives in Malaga bringing with it rain and hail in parts of the province

Several towns felt the most intense effects of the weather phenomenon this Sunday afternoon, ahead of yellow warnings being activated in a number of areas on Monday and Tuesday

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Sunday, 27 October 2024, 20:53

The latest 'Dana' isolated weather depression at a high altitude is already making itself felt with some intensity in the easternmost part of Malaga province this Sunday 27 October, although it has not yet attained the levels it is expected to reach over the course of the next few hours.

Heavy showers surprised the residents of Nerja, Frigiliana, Periana, Torrox and other parts of the Axarquia region in the early afternoon, with short downpours of rain and hail. These have left up to 27mm of rainfall being captured in Frigiliana, in a matter of minutes, between 2pm and 3pm; and 17mm in Nerja, according to data collected by local expert José Luis Escudero from various networks of weather enthusiasts with rain gauges in the area.

These types of episodes are expected to increase from Monday and especially on Tuesday, when Spain's state weather agency Aemet has activated a warning for downpours. At the moment, the level decreed by is yellow, due to the risk of downpours that can leave up to 20mm of rainfall in an hour; but it is not ruled out that this could be raised to amber, especially for from Monday evening into Tuesday.

At the moment, the Aemet forecast is that these heavy downpours may happen at two times and in three well-defined areas: on the Costa del Sol, the Guadalhorce valley and Malaga city, between 6pm hours and 11.59pm on Monday, 28 October. And then, from midnight on Monday to Tuesday and throughout the day on the 29th (that is, from 00.00 to 11.59pm). There is also a storm warning in place.

