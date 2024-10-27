Highest peak in Malaga province receives first snowfall of autumn

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Sunday, 27 October 2024, 21:16 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

There is a Spanish saying that goes: "Year of snows, year of goods", and if the saying is to be believed, the one to come should not be too bad. Malaga province's highest peak, La Maroma, at an altitude of 2,069 metres above sea level, at the summit of the Sierra de Tejeda in the Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama natural park, has today received the first snowfall of the autumn.

It is, for now, just a thin white blanket that covers the highest peaks of the mountains in the Axarquia area. However, the clear skies at times and the attractiveness of this phenomenon have led many residents of the surrounding municipalities to share the images on social media networks. This has been the case with Canillas de Aceituno town hall and residents of El Borge, such as Ismael Fernández.

To measure what has fallen, we can take as a reference the hail that has surprised in other parts of the easternmost area of Malaga province, such as Nerja, Frigiliana, Periana, Torrox and other places early this Sunday afternoon. There have been very short and heavy discharges of rain and hail which have left up to 27mm in Frigiliana, in a matter of minutes, between 2pm and 3pm; and 17mm in Nerja, according to data collected by SUR's weather expert José Luis Escudero from various networks of enthusiasts with rain gauges in the area.

And all this, while waiting for the 'Dana' isolated high level depression to enter the area with its full force during the coming week , and for which Spain's state weather agency Aemet has already activated a yellow warning, due to the risk of downpours of up to 20mm in just one hour, between Monday and Tuesday.