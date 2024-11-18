Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Pablo Guirado with Rincón's mayor (right) and sports councillor. SUR
The nine-year-old from the Costa del Sol who&#039;s made it to the World Youth Chess Championship in Italy
Sport

The nine-year-old from the Costa del Sol who's made it to the World Youth Chess Championship in Italy

Pablo Guirado Lara from Rincón de la Victoria has already won a gold medal in the European Team Championship

SUR

Rincón de la Victoria

Monday, 18 November 2024, 11:22

Pablo Guirado Lara, a nine-year-old chess player from Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, is representing Spain at the World Youth Championship, which is taking place in the Italian town of Montesilvano until 26 November

Pablo recently became a European Team Rapid Chess champion at an event held in Prague and is now heading off to Italy to compete in the under-10s category along with the rest of the Spanish national chess team.

Ahead of his trip to Italy, Pablo was received by mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, who said, “Pablo Guirado is already living history of national chess and a source of pride for our municipality. Guirado's trajectory is unstoppable, reaching a milestone of great complexity at only nine years of age.”

Pablo’s first success was as runner-up in Andalucía at the age of six in 2021 and runner-up in Spain under-sevens. In 2022 he was champion of Malaga, Andalucía and Spain in the U-8 category. In 2023, still as U-8, he repeated his regional and national titles, adding the U-12 Spanish team champion title to his list of honours.

Related article

His first season as U-10 player 2024 has resulted in him becoming champion in Malaga province, Andalusian runner-up and third national champion. In addition to all these successes, he also won the Andalusian U-16 regional team championship representing Malaga and the recent European U-10 rapid chess team gold medal, as the most outstanding player on his team.

Chess runs in his family and his parents are two the founding members of the Ajedrez Victoria chess club in Rincón de la Victoria.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Floods in Malaga: warnings and closures avoid total chaos
  2. 2 When will we find out if Rafael Nadal is going to play in the Davis Cup finals in Malaga?
  3. 3 Katie Boulter: 'The support we're receiving in Malaga is the kind that keeps you going'
  4. 4 In pictures: Carlos Alcaraz arrives on Costa del Sol to complete Spain's Davis Cup squad
  5. 5 Hidden murals from two centuries ago discovered on Malaga city centre building
  6. 6 Watch as ringleader of organisation behind 17-million-dollar cryptocurrency scam is arrested in Marbella
  7. 7 Spain's Jorge Martín crowned MotoGP world champion
  8. 8 Ryanair announces new route between Costa del Sol and a regional airport in the UK
  9. 9 Hosts Spain crash out of Billie Jean King Cup finals in Malaga
  10. 10 Spain's specialised guardians of the natural environment

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish The nine-year-old from the Costa del Sol who's made it to the World Youth Chess Championship in Italy