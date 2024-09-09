The nine-year-old Costa del Sol prodigy who aspires to be a professional chess player

José Rodríguez Cámara Rincón de la Victoria Monday, 9 September 2024, 11:44 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Nine-year-old Pablo Guirado Lara from Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol made his chess debut in the Under-8 category in 2021, when he was runner-up in Andalucía at the age of six. He went on to win second place in Spain in the Under-7 category. In 2022, he achieved a hat-trick, as best in Malaga, Andalucía and Spain in the Under-8 category. In 2023, he repeated his regional and national titles. A Spanish Under-12 Team Championship and the European Rapid Chess title in the Under-10 category, together with his team, complete his promising career as a professional chess player. His parents are Pablo, a physical education teacher, and Sonia, who is a great fan of the game as is his brother, Jesús.

-How did your passion for chess start?

-I lost my first game in the U1500 in Malaga, I was very bad, but I liked it. I started to learn when I was two years old, I moved the pawns very strangely, the knights as if I was teleporting them. When I was four, I started to play well and when I was five I realised, I already knew how to play the Scottish gambit. I started to play because my father played, I wasn't bored, and my father started to play because my grandfather, Francisco Javier, was already playing with his brothers and with people in the street.

-And does it take a lot of effort to win so many titles? You also have to do other things...

-I train three hours a day, sometimes a bit more, and I also do sport two days a week to keep fit. I used to play basketball, but in the end I signed up for handball, and I also play football. I have Lego, I like Playmobil and other things for fun, but what I enjoy the most is making little pieces of paper, I colour them and I have fun, I put names and letters on them.

-What about grades?

-At school I'm doing well, I'm the one who gets the best marks, lots of tens, although in physical education I got an eight, and my father is a teacher (laughs). Chess is cool, it helps with maths, it develops your brain.

-And what else does chess teach?

-To know how to lose at the last minute. It also allows me to get to know other places, I've already taken 21 flights and I have friends from other countries. These are very cool experiences that I've already had.

-Who would you like to be like as a chess player?

-Magnus Carlsen, who is the best in the world right now. I'm interested in the grandmasters of history.

-How does the family feel about all your triumphs?

-My grandfather is telling the whole town and my grandmother Paqui has started having lessons since she retired. She pays me three euros 50. Although she watches all the games she can when I play, she still doesn't understand the strategies (he laughs).

-And when you grow up, what do you want to be?

-When I grow up I want to be a professional chess player.