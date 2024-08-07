Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Join an organised walk to see the Perseids meteor shower in Malaga province
Join an organised walk to see the Perseids meteor shower in Malaga province

Alfarnate town hall and the Club Deportivo Playas de Torre del Mar is organising the hike, which should only be done with experienced guides, on the evening of Saturday 10 August

Eugenio Cabezas

Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 13:15

Playas de Torre del Mar Sports Club, together with the Alfarnate and Canillas de Aceituno town hall, on the eastern side of Malaga province are organising an ‘Axarquía Astronomy Walk’ to see the Perseids, the meteor shower also known as the 'Tears of San Lorenzo' on the night of Saturday 10 August.

The vice-president of the Mancomunidad association of town halls in the Axarquía, Marilé Muñiz, said that the sports club “always manages to add another incentive to a sporting event: sometimes it is charity, sometimes they dedicate it to pets, sometimes to people who want to start hiking, and in this case, following the stars.”

President of Playas de Torre del Mar, Rafael Sánchez, said that the walk provides “a great opportunity for residents and visitors to our region to enjoy nature and astronomy in an incomparable setting such as the Pico Vilo".

Sánchez explained that the route is free for members of the sports club and will cost five euros for non-members. It will start from the Alfarnate sports centre using the PR-A267 route. "The first part of the walk is along a comfortable track for just over four kilometres, before starting the ascent."

Organisers advise participants to bring water and food, comfortable clothing “preferably several thin layers rather one thick garment” and sports shoes suitable for mountain terrain. A torch or headlamp is also necessary. Participants are also advised to take a sleeping bag and a mat to able to do the stargazing lying down comfortably. For more information and start times contact: actividadesplayasdetorredelmar@gmail.com

