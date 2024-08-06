Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

This is where you can watch the Perseids in Granada's Sierra Nevada

The resort will open the Al Ándalus gondola lift on the nights of Friday 9 and Saturday 10 August to watch the meteor shower at an altitude of 2,700 metres

Ideal

Tuesday, 6 August 2024, 19:50

Granada's Sierra Nevada ski resort has programmed two nights of Perseids observation from Borreguiles (2,700 metres), for which the Al Ándalus gondola lift will be put into operation on the nights of Friday 9 and Saturday 10 August.

The Perseids, or Tears of St Lawrence, is a meteor shower that produces an astronomical spectacle that happens at this time of year.

Activities in the Sierra Nevada will take place on the Borreguiles esplanade and inside the restaurants in the area, where, depending on the ticket purchased (basic, all-inclusive or all-inclusive family), astronomy workshops, informative talks or observations of the sky will be held.

Given the growing interest in watching the Perseids in the Sierra Nevada, the resort has decided to extend the observation days to two in order to make the experience more comfortable for visitors.

The Al Ándalus cable car will be open both nights from 9.30pm to 1.45am. All participants will receive a welcome glass of cava or soft drink on arrival at Borreguiles, and a hot chocolate during the night.

Allegretto, a string trio from Granada's Conservatorio Superior de Música Victoria Eugenia, will be providing music on both nights.

