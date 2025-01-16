Calls for permanent member of staff at Costa del Sol foreigners' office

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Thursday, 16 January 2025, 19:55 | Updated 20:01h. Compartir

The opposition socialist PSOE party at Nerja town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has questioned the governing Partido Popular (PP), led by mayor José Alberto Armijo, why the post of foreigners' officer has not been filled six months after the retirement of Jackie Gómez, in July 2024, who ran the office for 37 years. The councillor for foreign residents, Ana María Muñoz, replied that the town hall is finalising the process, but that she herself attends to people who ask for assistance.

The PSOE asked the PP about this matter at the last council meeting. According to PSOE councillor Judy Rust, "Several residents have complained that the office has been closed and that their questions have not been resolved."

Rust made special mention of Jackie, who she said "did an excellent job" and that there are people who are still going to the office and asking for her.

The PSOE has accused the PP of "excusing itself in the retirement of this official". The socialists added, "The truth is that they are still in the process of hiring a new person for this department," but that while this is happening, there is nobody at the residents‘ office. "The alternative is the tourist office and the citizens' advice service," said Rust.

PSOE councillors have said that they will continue to "work to ensure that this situation and problem is resolved" and ask that "the procedures are streamlined to ensure that all residents receive the attention they deserve".

Muñoz, who speaks English, explained to SUR that following Jackie's retirement the service has been covered by temporary staff, but that the post will be advertised through an administrative procedure to fill it with a new official. The councillor denied that foreign residents in Nerja are neglected and said that she is responsible for resolving all their issues.