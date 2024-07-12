Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Jacky Gómez in the foreigners' office at Nerja town hall. D. Andrews
Nerja&#039;s first foreigners&#039; officer to retire after 37 years in the post
Foreign residents

Nerja's first foreigners' officer to retire after 37 years in the post

Jacky Gómez speaks four languages and has helped thousands of foreign residents with procedures including the padrón, NIEs, residency and taxes over the years

Jennie Rhodes

NERJA.

Friday, 12 July 2024, 11:58

After 37 years running Nerja's foreigners' office, Jacky Gómez has announced that she's taking early retirement later this month. The office was one of the first of its kind to be set up in Malaga province to help the growing number of foreigners who were choosing to live here.

Jacky got the job through the 'oposiciones', Spain's public sector exams. Being able to speak three languages as well as Spanish (English, Italian and French) gave her a good advantage too.

Jacky lived in England with her parents when she was a child, so she learned the language there and she was 10 when the family moved back to Spain and to Nerja.

She explained that the main aspects of the job have been "Giving information on the padrón (local register), how to obtain an NIE, residencia, town hall taxes and different procedures and paperwork".

Residents' Day

One of the key dates in the Nerja diary for the foreign community has, for many years, been Residents' Day, which normally takes place in spring. "I was here with the first Residents Day in 2000," explained Jacky,

She says that over the nearly 40 years she's been in the job she has seen "an increase of the foreign population of Nerja registered on the padrón".

Jacky has got to know many residents over the years and she says that she has "become friends with many of them". She concluded, "I will miss dealing with the public, who always have been very nice to me. It has been a pleasure for me to help so many people that have visited my office."

