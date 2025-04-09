Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Lions offered free glucose tests and advice about diabetes. SUR
La Cala de Mijas Lions continue supporting communities and meeting humanitarian needs
Community spirit

La Cala de Mijas Lions continue supporting communities and meeting humanitarian needs

As part of the town’s World Health Day activities, the diabetes support group offered free glucose testing and advice about diabetes, its symptoms and the importance of early detection

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 12:36

Members of the La Cala Lions were out in the streets again last weekend promoting the diabetes support group’s awareness campaign, an initiative that the group described as a “mammoth success”. As part of the town’s World Health Day (7 April) activities, volunteers set up a stall in the centre of La Cala de Mijas, where they offered free glucose testing to the public. The support group's two nurses tested more than 100 people in just three hours, while volunteers offered advice about diabetes, its symptoms and the importance of early detection.

Other organisations that took part in the initiative included the Red Cross and Adimi; as well as the Lions Alzheimer support group, which demonstrated the benefits that ‘fiddle muffs’ offer dementia sufferers. These knitted muffs come complete with bells, rings, buttons and balls and are designed to relieve tension and restlessness as part of a comforting sensory experience.

“Well done to Mijas town hall for organising such an educational and enjoyable day. The Lions are committed to making a positive impact in La Cala de Mijas and surrounding areas by supporting communities and meeting humanitarian needs,” Anne Bowles, the diabetes group’s founder, said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Painful defeat sees Malaga CF plunge into relegation trouble
  2. 2 Caiman crocodile rescued from private property in Gibraltar after tip-off
  3. 3 Fibre optic network extended across eastern Costa del Sol
  4. 4 UK and Gibraltar ministers hold virtual meeting to advance EU treaty talks
  5. 5 Torremolinos shines spotlight on its international community
  6. 6 Age Concern Marbella postpones its spring fashion show lunch
  7. 7 Carla Bernat conquers Augusta to make Spanish golfing history
  8. 8 Thrilling Benahavís showdown gets TrialGP World Championship season under way
  9. 9 Marbella FC snatch vital point in Fuenlabrada thriller
  10. 10 Antequera CF prevail in seven-goal thriller to reignite promotion push

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish La Cala de Mijas Lions continue supporting communities and meeting humanitarian needs