La Cala de Mijas Lions continue supporting communities and meeting humanitarian needs

Tony Bryant Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 12:36

Members of the La Cala Lions were out in the streets again last weekend promoting the diabetes support group’s awareness campaign, an initiative that the group described as a “mammoth success”. As part of the town’s World Health Day (7 April) activities, volunteers set up a stall in the centre of La Cala de Mijas, where they offered free glucose testing to the public. The support group's two nurses tested more than 100 people in just three hours, while volunteers offered advice about diabetes, its symptoms and the importance of early detection.

Other organisations that took part in the initiative included the Red Cross and Adimi; as well as the Lions Alzheimer support group, which demonstrated the benefits that ‘fiddle muffs’ offer dementia sufferers. These knitted muffs come complete with bells, rings, buttons and balls and are designed to relieve tension and restlessness as part of a comforting sensory experience.

“Well done to Mijas town hall for organising such an educational and enjoyable day. The Lions are committed to making a positive impact in La Cala de Mijas and surrounding areas by supporting communities and meeting humanitarian needs,” Anne Bowles, the diabetes group’s founder, said.