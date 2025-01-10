Aemet issues warning for strong winds along parts of Malaga province coastline on Saturday

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Image of the warning on the Aemet website. Aemet
Spain's state weather agency forecasts maximum gusts of 70 kilometres per hour in the affected areas

Enrique Miranda

Enrique Miranda

Malaga

Friday, 10 January 2025, 19:35

A weekend of stable weather and warm is forecast in Malaga, although with the winter 'terral' wind playing a leading role. In fact, Spain's state meteorological agency has activated a yellow warning for strong winds in the province, specifically in the Axarquia area.

The warning will be in effect from 6am until 6pm on Saturday 11 January. The winds will be northerly and the maximum gusts forecast will be 70 kilometres per hour. The warning also affects the coast of Granada and these will be the only two points in the Andalucía region with this risk of strong winds.

In general it will be a warm weekend in Malaga province, with maximum temperatures between 22 and 23C and clear skies.

Some showers are expected on the coast from the early hours of Monday morning, as well as a drop in temperatures at the beginning of next week.

