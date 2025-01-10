What will the weather be like in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol this weekend?

Almudena Nogués Malaga Friday, 10 January 2025, 16:57 Compartir

We should be able enjoy few days of calm weather with no major surprises in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol this weekend. It will be marked by spring-like temperatures that will keep the mercury above 22C in many places including the city itself. This will be the highlight of a weekend in which stability will be the main feature, only marred by some fog banks (expected on Saturday in inland areas such as Antequera) and by gusts of wind that could reach 35 kilometres per hour at some points during the day.

"Tomorrow, Saturday, there will be a very low probability of precipitation. The wind will blow with moderate to strong gusts. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be above average," said local weather expert José Luis Escudero in his SUR blog 'Tormentas y Rayos'. Malaga will once again have the highest maximum temperature in Andalusia (22C). Also the minimum: it will not drop below 15 degrees, a high and unseasonable figure for the month of January. In Malaga city, Aemet forecasts lightly cloudy skies and gusts of 25 to 30 kilometres per hour.

Final de semana estable en Andalucía, sin apenas precipitaciones y con temperaturas en general por encima de los valores normales pic.twitter.com/7cGsZxp44k — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) January 10, 2025

And on Sunday? The state weather agency forecasts a very similar situation. "The wind will be from inland and west until early afternoon, then it will change to easterly which will bring low clouds. There is a chance that in the early hours of Monday morning a few drops of rain may fall along the coast of Malaga province. From Monday onwards, temperatures will drop and there is a chance of precipitation during the first days of the week, depending on where the 'Dana' weather system is positioned," added Escudero.

For Monday 13 January, Aemet forecasts a rise in the mercury to 23C and clear skies with cloudy intervals from midday. The wind will continue to blow strongly until 12 noon, when gusts will drop to 10 kilometres per hour.