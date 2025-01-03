Antequera reschedules its Three Kings cavalcade due to forecast of rain

The forecast of rain has led Antequera in Malaga province to bring forward the Three Kings parade from Sunday 5 to Saturday 4 January, the town hall announced on Thursday. The date changes, but the schedules and programming remain the same. However, the royal herald is cancelled, and visits to the hospital and care homes are moved from Saturday to Sunday.

"The bad weather forecast for the 5th and 6th of January means that Melchior, Gaspar and Balthasar will bring forward their visit to the children of Antequera by one day," the town hall announced on social media networks at midday on Thursday.

Antequera has the unique tradition in its Three Kings parade of not only throwing sweets and spreading joy, but also tossing 'molletes' (a type of bread roll) and 'mantecados' (traditional biscuits).

Teba's royal procession also moves to Saturday Teba will also hold the Three Kings parade on Saturday instead of Sunday. The procession will start at 6pm from Plaza España on the 4th and will follow the following route: Plaza España, Calle San Francisco, Calle Grande, Santa Ana, Alta, Chozuelas, Albarrada, Sevilla, García Lorca, Pasaje La Camorra, Calle San Francisco and Plaza de la Constitución.

It is estimated that five tonnes of sweets, 2.6 tonnes of mantecados, 6,000 molletes, 2,750 bags of picos (bread sticks), 2,500 toys and 2,000 balls will be distributed, according to the mayor, Manuel Barón.

Prior to the parade, a pre-event will be held at the town hall at 11.30 am, where the Three Kings will appear on the balcony and then in the municipal courtyard. The parade will leave at 6pm from Avenida Periodista Ángel Guerrero.

The route will be: Puerta de Estepa, Alameda de Andalucía, Infante don Fernando, San Sebastián, Encarnación (with a noiseless section to the Coso Viejo), Calzada, Diego Ponce, Cantareros, Alameda de Andalucía, Puerta de Estepa and Avenida Periodista Ángel Guerrero.

The weather forecasts have also led Torremolinos and Marbella to change their royal parades to Saturday 4 January.