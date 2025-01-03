Torremolinos will celebrate its Three Kings parade on Saturday

Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 3 January 2025, 09:54

The Three Kings parade in Torremolinos will take place one day earlier than usual this year. The town hall announced on Thursday that, due to the forecast of rain, the parade of Melchior, Gaspar and Baltasar, will be held on Saturday 4 instead of Sunday 5 January, as is tradition.

With this decision, there are now two municipalities in Malaga that have now changed the date of the parades of Their Majesties from the East, since Antequera has also brought forward their parade to Saturday. The rain that is expected has also meant that in various parts of Andalucía, such as the cities of Seville, Cadiz and Huelva (as well as some of their environs) have opted to hold the royal processions on Saturday also.

The gathering of floats and participants in Torremolinos will take place at 4pm in Plaza Blas Infante. The procession, which this year is made up of a total of 13 floats, will set off at 5pm, and along with cuddly toys and balls, more than 10,000 kilos of sweets will be thrown to the excited children.

Before the parade begins, children with functional diversity can visit the Three Kings in the town hall, although due to limited capacity, it is necessary to register through the app Torremolinos Despega / participación ciudadana.

In addition to the Three Kings, characters such as PIJMask, Pokemon, SpongeBob SquarePants, Gru and the Minions, Jurassic World and The Flintstones will participate in the proceedings.

The parade will depart from Plaza Blas Infante and continue along Calle Rafael Quintana Rosado, Calle Europa, Avenida Isabel Manoja, Avenida de los Manantiales, Plaza Costa del Sol, Avenida Palma de Mallorca, Avenida Joan Miró, Calle Doctor Jiménez Encina, Calle García de la Serna, Calle Rafael Quintana Rosado and return to Plaza Blas Infante, where the Three Kings will throw the last sweets from the balcony of the town hall.