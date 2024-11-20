Almost 2,000 insurance claims submitted following two latest 'Dana' storms in Malaga

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Wednesday, 20 November 2024, 11:08

Some 2,000 people affected by the 'Dana' storms, including private individuals, companies and institutions, have made insurance claims for damages following the two extreme weather events in Malaga province, at the end of October and last week.

This was revealed on Tuesday 19 November during a virtual meeting the sub-delegate of the government, Javier Salas, held with representatives of 45 town councils in the province which were affected by floods. The meeting aimed to speed up the process of aid for the areas declared as "seriously affected".

Spain's central government, through the insurance compensation consortium, has already started to pay compensation in the province for both episodes of the 'Dana'. "So far, a total of 83,585 euros have been paid out, so we are making good progress," Salas said.

Some 1,048 applications for compensation have been registered from the storm at the end of October, while 819 claims have been made following last week's torrential downpours.

Of the 1,048 claims related to the first 'Dana' storm, in Malaga city there were 237, followed by Álora (174), Benalmádena (159), Cártama (125), Alhaurín de la Torre (63), Pizarra (40) and Torremolinos (39). In the breakdown by type of damage, the most notable were damage to homes and homeowners' associations (630); vehicles (267); businesses, warehouses and others (123).

Meanwhile, there have been 819 claims for compensation corresponding to last week's 'Dana' in the province, of which the majority are located in Malaga city (565), Alhaurín de la Torre (58) and Marbella (56). In terms of damage, the bulk of the claims are related to homes and communities (372), followed by vehicles (233) and shops and warehouses (180).