Insurance claims to Spain's state compensation scheme for 'Dana' storm start to trickle in: this is how to apply

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Friday, 8 November 2024, 09:16

The consequences of the flooding caused by the 'Dana' isolated high level depression (Dana) in Malaga province can already begin to be quantified. With the first week of the torrential rains behind us, the number of claims lodged with the Consorcio de Compensación de Seguros - Spain's state-run agency that manages a compensation fund that pays out for damage from natural disasters to those with a valid insurance policy - is already close to 500.

Specifically, 463 requests have been registered so far, according to government sources, from those affected who had current insurance cover. Most of them refer to problems in homes, businesses, shops, offices, warehouses and damage of many vehicles, all affected by the floodwaters. As for the municipalities from which they came, Álora, Cártama, Pizarra, Alhaurín de la Torre and Malaga city feature most, as well as coastal municipalities such as Torremolinos and Benalmádena.

However, the number of claims is expected to be much higher, as many of those affected are still clearing away the mud and assessing the losses they have suffered, particularly in terms of furniture and household goods.

In addition, the Consorcio's assessors and loss adjusters ('peritos') are still working on assessing the damage on the ground, a task in which they have been immersed since the day after the catastrophe. The aim of this agency, which reports to the Ministry of the Economy, is to be able to start paying out the first compensation settlements from the cases already processed as of next week.

How to file a claim

The Spanish government's Directorate of Consumer Affairs has clarified how those affected by the Dana can submit a claim for compensation to the Consorcio. These cover both material damage caused by the flooding and non-material damage resulting from the flooding (loss of rental income for property owners, costs for alternative accommodation when your home is deemed inhabitable, loss of business income due to inability to trade and so on, in accordance with the provisions of the specific insurance cover taken out).

The only requirement for access to Consorcio coverage is that the person or property affected is insured and that the insurance was in force at the time the extraordinary flooding occurred, which must be vouched for in the application for compensation. The Consorcio will compensate in accordance with the sums insured and the clauses within the insurance policy of the affected person, which is confirmed by the private insurance company with whom the insured has the policy(-ies).

To start the claim process, simply call the Consorcio's call centre (freephone 900 222 665) to provide the identification details of the insured person and of the damaged persons or property, if they have insurance. This information can also be completed online at the Consorcio's website.

The government added that the Consorcio will log and manage all compensation claims received by insured persons, even if the seven-day period has elapsed since the damage occurred, as stipulated in the insurance regulations.