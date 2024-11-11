Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Aemet issues special warning for torrential rain across the whole of Spain with up to 180mm expected in Malaga

The state weather agency has put the province and neighbouring Granada at the epicentre of the cyclogenesis forecast for Wednesday this week

Ignacio Lillo

Monday, 11 November 2024, 17:50

Spain's state weather agency has issued at 12.05pm hours this Monday, 11 November, a "special warning of adverse phenomena", with the risk of "heavy to torrential rainfall" on the Spanish mainland and the Balearic Islands. The situation is forecast to develop between Tuesday, 12 and last at least until Saturday, 16 November, with a degree of probability "very high (greater than 70%)".

The Aemet communiqué specifically cites the provinces of Malaga and Granada as being at the epicentre of the cyclogenesis that is already taking shape, due to an 'isolated cold low' (BFA), according to the local head of the Aemet weather centre, Jesús Riesco. In this case, the worst is expected to happen on Wednesday, when throughout the day amounts are expected in both areas "that could exceed 180mm, although they cannot be ruled out in the areas surrounding the aforementioned zones, as well as in the Balearic Islands". This value refers to the whole 24 hours of the 13th, and the rain could also continue on Thursday, 14 November.

In these and other areas, rainfall is expected, with a high probability of being "very heavy, without ruling out locally torrential and even persistent". For this reason, an amber warning has been activated, for accumulated rainfall of between 30 and 60mm one hour, and more than 100-120mm in twelve hours.

Precipitation will fall in the form of snow in the mountain ranges at first, although the altitude will gradually rise and snowfall will be restricted to higher areas. In addition, very strong gusts of wind are expected at high altitudes in the mountain areas, more likely on the Mediterranean coast, among others.

Aemet will update this information on Tuesday and recommends members of the public to monitor the situation through its forecasts and warnings of adverse weather phenomena on its website and via the media.

