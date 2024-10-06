Aemet activates yellow weather warnings for winds gusting up to 60km/h along Costa del Sol

Enrique Miranda Malaga Sunday, 6 October 2024, 22:46 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Monday is likely to be a day of inclement weather in many provinces of Andalucía, with practically the entire coastline of the region covered with warnings for different phenomena. In Malaga and along the Costa del Sol it will be a very windy start to the week: the state weather agency has activated a yellow warning from 4pm for coastal phenomena. Winds from the west and southwest gusting up 50 to 60 kilometres per hour (force 7) are expected in Malaga city, along the coastline of the Costa del Sol, the Guadalhorce valley and Axarquia areas.

Zoom Yellow weather warnings along south coast of Spain on MOnday, 7 October. Aemet

The warning will be in force from 4pm until 10pm. Minimum temperatures will drop slightly (21C minimum in Malaga city, although maximum temperatures will reach 30 degrees) and the sky will be cloudy, even with the possibility of light rainfall in the afternoon.

This will mark the start of a more unstable few days and, as the weekend approaches, the probability of rain increases in most of the province of Malaga.

For the rest of the Andalucía region, Aemet has activated the warning for rain and thunderstorms between 2pm and 9pm in the Sierra and Pedroches (Cordoba province), as well as in Aracena (Huelva) and the northern mountains of Seville, with a forecast of an accumulated rainfall of 15mm in one hour.

In addition, the risk for coastal phenomena, with wind forecast from the west and southwest of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour and waves of two to three metres, will affect the coast of Granada province between 4pm and midnight, while in Almeria the same alert will be extended until the early hours of Tuesday.