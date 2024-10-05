Hurricane Kirk is approaching: how will it affect Spain and the Costa del Sol next week?

Rossel Aparicio / Agencies Malaga Saturday, 5 October 2024, 12:05 | Updated 12:11h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A turnaround in the weather is on the cards for the whole of Spain. The reason? Hurricane Kirk, which, by next week, will have lost its tropical cyclone characteristics. This hurricane, which has become a storm, will start to influence the weather in the country between Tuesday and Wednesday: it will bring rain to the north and west of the Spanish mainland. This is what the spokesperson for the state meteorological agency (Aemet), Rubén del Campo, has indicated, pointing out that, in the case of Galicia, the rains will be abundant and persistent.

But what will happen on the Costa del Sol and will Kirk affect the weather in Malaga province? Jose Luis Escudero, local weather expert and head of the SUR blog 'Tormentas y Rayos', has the answer: "Once Kirk has become a powerful storm near the British Isles, and with the help of subtropical high pressure, it will favour a very humid atmospheric river towards the Spanish mainland", he explained.

"Some weather models show the passage of this river of moisture through the Strait of Gibraltar between Friday or Saturday, likely leaving heavy rainfall in Malaga province," he added. However, according to the expert, at present it is "a probability", as "it has not yet been confirmed". In fact, in order to know if or how the hurricane will finally affect the area, it will be necessary to wait for its evolution over the next few hours. "On Wednesday it will be clearer what might happen," he added in his blog.

According to Escudero, Kirk is a category 4 hurricane located to the east in the Atlantic, with sustained winds of 215 km/h. "When it passes the Azores Islands, it will undergo a process of extratropicalisation, becoming a powerful extratropical storm," he said.

Rain and strong wind

At the national level, in addition to rain, Kirk could bring strong or very strong gusts of wind to coastal and mountain areas in the north and east of the peninsula. As for temperatures, values will drop significantly on Tuesday in the east and will rise on Wednesday in most of the country.

Meanwhile, weather portal Meteored added that Kirk will coincide with a deep Atlantic storm in the UK, another low to the west of the east and subtropical highs in such a way that it will push an atmospheric river towards the Spanish mainland. Another weather website Eltiempo.es has specified that Kirk has already broken a record in itself, as never before has a hurricane formed so far east in the Atlantic Ocean at this stage of the year.

This portal detailed that, according to the latest data, Hurricane Kirk has reached category 4 and is registering sustained winds of about 230 kilometres per hour (km/h), with stronger gusts. It is moving towards the northwest at about 17 km/h, a movement that is expected to continue throughout Friday.

Over the weekend, the weather portal has explained that a turn in its path towards the north and northwest is forecast. As it moves, it will encounter a more unfavourable environment with colder waters and greater wind shear, which will weaken the system.