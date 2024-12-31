Aemet activates yellow alert for heavy rain on New Year's Eve in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol

Isabel Méndez Malaga Tuesday, 31 December 2024, 11:51

Rain will also be the main feature of the weather of last night of the year in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol. Abundant rainfall is expected so Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) has activated the yellow warning level for New Year's Eve. It will remain active, initially, from nine o'clock at night until six o'clock in the morning on 1 January 2025.

The alert will affect the Sol area (which includes the entire western coastline of the province as well as Malaga city) and the Guadalhorce valley area. It is expected that while the warning remains in force, around 15mm will be collected. Rainfall will be heaviest, according to Aemet, on the western coastal areas, and could be accompanied by thunderstorms.

This 31 December, the Aemet forecast for Malaga province predicts clear skies in the morning in Malaga city, although from 12 noon onwards the probability of rain is already at 80%, a percentage that will be maintained until the end of the day. The outlook for much of the province will be similar, for example on the west coast (in Marbella, where it has already rained overnight, there is an 80% chance of rain), on the east coast such as Nerja (90%) or in inland municipalities such as Ronda, where the probability is 95% for New Year's Eve (especially between 12noon and 6pm). In Estepona, Aemet has set the probably of rain at 100% to bid farewell to the year.

Already overnight, some downpours have been recorded in the province, with the figures in the western area standing out. According to José Luis Escudero, head of the SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos, 15mm were recorded at the Marbella water treatment plant, 16.9 mm at the Guadalmina reservoir, 9.3mm at Ojén, 10mm at the Guadalmansa reservoir and 11.4mm at Marbella Puerto.

On the other hand, for the beginning of the year 2025, Aemet does not expect rain to continue for the moment in Malaga, where the skies will be clear and the mercury in the capital will oscillate between the expected minimum of 9 C and the maximum of 18 degrees.