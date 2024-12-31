Cold and wet: Aemet's forecast for the first week of 2025 in Andalucía

Europa Press Malaga Tuesday, 31 December 2024, 08:12

Andalucía will today bid farewell to the year with rain in the provinces of Cadiz, Malaga, Granada and Almeria from midday this 31 December, which will gradually diminish with the arrival of nightfall, while it will welcome 2025 with partly cloudy or clear skies, accompanied by cooler temperatures, especially at night.

This has been revealed by the regional delegate of Spain's state weather agency (Aemet), Juan de Dios del Pino, who added the possibility of rain with the arrival of a front for the last days of the week that will run from west to east the region.

Del Pino specified that on the 5th the front could affect the western provinces of the region, to make an appearance on Epiphany in the eastern part, with the exception of Granada and Almeria. However, the rains are not expected to be particularly heavy.

Today (31 December) they expected to be more significant in eastern Almeria, where a yellow warning is in effect for rain. Occasionally there may be heavy rain in the area of the Strait of Gibraltar. This is due to the effect of a 'Dana' weather system, present in North Africa, which will affect the Alboran Sea and the provinces of Almeria and southern Cadiz, as well as Granada and Malaga, although it will leave less significant rainfall in the latter.

Generally, this rainfall will mainly fall in the affected areas from midday and through the afternoon, and will gradually subside in the early evening, although the risk in the east of Almeria is active for the whole of the day.

On the other hand, Del Pino pointed out that temperatures will be dropping during the week, with a drop of a couple of degrees in the case of maximum temperatures and slightly higher in the case of minimum temperatures. In this sense, he pointed out that the maximum temperatures, now slightly above normal, will be around average values or even a little below. Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures will be even cooler with this drop in temperatures, below average, although they will pick up somewhat over the weekend with the presence of cloud cover.

As for the winds, he said that an intense easterly is forecast throughout the week in the eastern area of Almeria and in the Strait of Gibraltar, changing to westerly at the end of the week, with a light or moderate intensity.