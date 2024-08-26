New 'Dana' weather system set to affect south of Spain: this is what it will bring

SUR Malaga Monday, 26 August 2024, 15:19 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) is forecasting the arrival of a 'Dana' isolated high-level depression on Thursday 29 August, which will bring a change to the weather in the south of the country. This phenomenon will extend until the end of the week and generate instability in large parts of Andalucía, with rainfall in most of the region, as well as a generalised drop in temperatures of between two and five degrees.

The director of the Aemet weather centre in Malaga, Jesus Riesco, explained that during today (Monday 26 August) and Tuesday there could be rainfall "locally accompanied by some storms" in the eastern mountain ranges of Andalucía - mainly Almeria, Granada and Jaén provinces - where heavy rains have already been recorded during the past weekend.

On Wednesday 28 August, a phenomenon known as the southern circulation - a large-scale movement of air that will enter through the north of the Spanish mainland - will leave "not very significant" rainfall in Malaga and Cordoba provinces, while on Thursday the arrival of a Dana or cold drop is forecast, which will be located in the southwest of the Spanish mainland and will affect "large areas of Andalucía".

Looking ahead to September, which begins next Sunday, Riesco stressed that "it is difficult" for temperatures to rise above 38 or 39C.

This Monday and Tuesday, the mercury will reach its highest values in the Guadalquivir Valley, with Cordoba and Seville being the most affected provinces where it will reach 37 and 39C, while on the Costa del Sol of Malaga the maximum temperatures will not exceed 30 degrees throughout the week. Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures "will continue to be high", with nights of up to 25C registered on the thermometers.

From Wednesday onwards, the director of Aemet Malaga has indicated that the mercury will begin to drop by between three and five degrees in the interior of Andalucía to reach a maximum of between 31 and 36C, with temperatures "considerably lower compared to the heat episodes of previous weeks".

However, for Saturday, Riesco pointed out that "there may be a slight rise" in the maximum temperatures. With regard to the behaviour of the minimum temperatures in inland areas of Andalusia, he indicated that "they will be lower than on the coast", ranging between 20 and 21 degrees.

Finally, Riesco explained that the winds "are going to be changeable" and dependent on the Dana. During the first part of the week, easterly winds will blow along the Alboran coast, while from Wednesday onwards they will extend to the whole of the Andalusian coast. Inland, the prevailing winds will be westerly during the first few days, he concluded.