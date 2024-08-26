Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Cronista Pepe Pascual square in Nerja and the access to the El Chaparil car park, this Monday.
Watch as surprise summer showers hit popular holiday resort on the Costa del Sol

The unexpected episodes this Monday morning had deposited 4.4mm of rain by 10am, according to Spain's state weather agency, but there has been another heavy downpour since

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Monday, 26 August 2024, 11:49

It is a sound and smell to which the people of Malaga province are sadly becoming less and less accustomed, especially at the end of August. However, several downpours of rain have surprised holidaymakers and local residents in Nerja on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol this Monday morning (26 August). The rain has, so far, arrived in several episodes. The first spots were recorded at around 6am in the early hours of the morning. Subsequently, there was another downpour at around 8.50am., and the heaviest one was registered at around 10.15am.

For now, Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has reported an accumulation of 4.4mm up to 10am, but the downpour at 10.15 - which lasted for almost ten minutes, has yet to be counted, SUR has been able to confirm.

At the moment, no material damage of any kind has been reported, and at a time of extreme drought in the province, this downpour is particularly welcome for subtropical farmers, especially the avocado growers in the valleys of Nerja.

The rainfall was very localised in the area between Nerja and Granada. However, according to the Junta de Andalucía's Hidrosur monitoring network, the rain gauge at the Limonero reservoir in Malaga city has accumulated 1.7mm in the last 24 hours up to 10am this Monday morning. At the Casasola reservoir in Campanillas, also in the city, there has been 0.9mm recorded and just 0.2mm metre measured by the Hiidrosur network in Torre del Mar.

