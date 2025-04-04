Charcoal-grilled wagyu picaña at Roostiq Marbella

Manu Balanzino Marbella Friday, 4 April 2025, 14:34 Compartir

If there is one thing that defines Marbella it is its exclusivity, and Roostiq knows it well. Located in the heart of the Golden Mile, this restaurant combines fine dining with an exclusive selection of wines, more than 500 references and, among them, a wide variety of champagnes. In fact, it is one of the few ambassadors of the prestigious Krug champagne in Spain.

The cuisine revolves around local products supplied by their own farms in Ávila, under the 'organic mood' philosophy, a commitment to organic products, which represents their commitment to a cuisine of proximity and quality. At Roostiq, vegetables are only offered in season, while the acorn-fed pork sausages and free-range chicken come from the restaurant's own farms. This same premise is shared by its other two restaurants in the country's capital: Roostiq Madrid and the recently opened Roostiq Bar.

From the dining room, guests can closely observe the constant movement in the kitchen, the blazing of its two wood-fired ovens, where pizzas are made from dough that has been cold-fermented for 72 hours, and the charcoal grill. The culinary procedure is completely honest, with no tricks or gimmicks, the food passes over hot embers to bring out the best flavour of the meat, fish and vegetables. Not forgetting their famous torreznos, super crispy, baked and lightly smoked. Its recommended pairing is a glass of champagne, where the acidity of the wine encourages you to continue sampling this dish.

Beef from wagyu, a breed of cattle native to Japan, is no exception. It is first left to temper and then slid onto the grill. Among the garnishes are lettuce and spring onions from the organic garden, rocket dressed with extra virgin olive oil, pan-fried potatoes or truffled mashed potatoes, in the style of French chef Joël Robuchon. There is more. Piquillo peppers confit or baby vegetables, both finished in a wood-fired oven.

Roostiq Marbella also offers a section dedicated to organic vegetables and eggs. Dishes such as flame-grilled broad beans with egg yolk, grilled spinach and fried egg - to which small cubes of bacon are added -, leeks baked in a wood-fired oven or the Caesar kale salad, a variety of kale, accompanied by chicken breast with croutons and grated Parmesan cheese.

Save room for dessert. It is impossible not to be tempted to order two of their most popular desserts: the cheesecake with whipped cream and amaretto liqueur and the tiramisu with mascarpone cream, finished in front of the customer. Founder Zoilo Álvarez designs the menu of all the restaurants while his sister, Raquel, is responsible for the dessert recipes.

And if you are looking for exclusivity, you will find it here, as this Marbella venue has Roostiq Privé, on the top floor, with capacity for 15 diners with the backdrop of a private wine cellar and a large table designed to offer unique moments in a refined atmosphere.