Celebrating women’s rights: Torremolinos highlights equality throughout March Under the banner of ‘Where the future is born’, the town hall has presented a programme of activities to mark International Women’s Day, which includes the presentation of awards recognising outstanding women in the fields of science, medicine and research, and the annual march, which will take place on Monday 9 March

Gloria Martínez and Francisco García at the presentation of the programme.

Torremolinos has presented an extensive programme of activities to mark International Women’s Day, celebrated on 8 March to highlight women's fight for equality.

Under the banner of ‘Where the future is born’, the programme was presented this week by equality councillor Francisco García, and Gloria Martínez, the president of the association for the integral development of female business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals (DIMEE).

The institutional event will take place on Monday 2 March (11.30am) at the Pablo Ruiz Picasso cultural centre, with the presentation of awards recognising outstanding women in the fields of science, medicine and research.

There will also be recognition of a businesswoman, proposed by the DIMEE association, whose name will be revealed on the day. This award aims to highlight the efforts of a local entrepreneur and her contribution to the development of the local economy.

One of the main events is the annual march, which will take place on Monday 9 March. Led by the Pisando Fuerte women’s brass band, the march will begin at 11.15am from Plaza Blas Infante and follows a route through the town’s main streets, finishing at Plaza Costa del Sol, where the manifesto will be read.

Among this year’s programme highlights is the recording of the podcast ‘Women who think about the future’, which invites reflection from the perspective of knowledge and technology through an interview conducted by journalist and communicator Elena Martín, who will share her professional journey, the challenges and lessons of her career.

The podcast aims to give women a voice, recognise career paths and create female role models, especially for younger generations. It is produced in audio format and will be available on the council’s official YouTube channel.

Women who lead, inspire and transform

A graphic campaign organised by DIMEE under the slogan ‘Women who lead, inspire and transform’ will run on bus shelters across the municipality from 3 until 31 March.

“We want visibility - putting faces, names and career stories to female business owners and entrepreneurs who create jobs, drive the economy and build community. We want real role models, women who are building the future here,” explained Martínez.

The programme also includes a meeting of the psychological commission specialising in equality and gender-based violence, held at the Isabel Manoja community centre on 20 March.

The programme features other activities of interest, such as a series of creative sessions on art, body awareness and wellbeing; educational training sessions aimed at the teachers and parents’ associations (AMPAs); and a series of training workshops coordinated by DIMEE, to be held throughout March at the town’s congress hall. These will address topics such as self-esteem, health, women’s wellbeing and the prevention of child abuse.

“We invite residents to take part in this diverse, inclusive and participatory programme, because equality is not just an annual commemoration; it is a shared responsibility,” the equality councillor concluded.

All activities are free.