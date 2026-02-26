GIPE Presents the Second Edition of “The Battle of the Banks”

SUR in English Málaga Thursday, 26 February 2026, 08:53 Share

GIPE (www.gipe.es), the National Real Estate Association in Spain, hosted the second edition of its innovative event, “The Battle of the Banks,” this Thursday, 19 February.

The event brought together four prominent financial institutions:

-CaixaBank.

-Banco Sabadell.

-Bankinter.

-UCI.

Each presenting tailored financing solutions for two distinct client profiles, with a single objective: to deliver their most attractive and competitive mortgage proposal.

Key representatives included:

-Dylan Leworthy Boyle, Regional Director at UCI.

-Sandra Flores Sánchez, Director of Mijas Costa at CaixaBank.

-Antonio Hoyos Sierra, Head of Collaborators at Banco Sabadell.

-Juan José Villalba Herrero, Director of Málaga at Bankinter.

This distinctive format offered an unprecedented level of transparency, enabling real estate professionals to clearly compare how different banks approach real-life buyer scenarios, from financial structure and lending conditions to flexibility and long-term strategic vision.

For advisors guiding international clients through complex property transactions, clarity in financing is not optional, it is essential. “The Battle of the Banks” delivered practical, actionable insights to the real estate sector, empowering professionals to navigate the financial landscape with confidence and precision.

About GIPE

GIPE (Gestores Inmobiliarios Profesionales Europeos) is Spain’s national association of Real Estate Professionals providing its members with networking opportunities, industry intelligence, legal support and strategic tools to better serve both national and international clients. For more information, visit www.gipe.es.