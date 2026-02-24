UK’s EU Relations Minister visits Madrid to tackle post-Brexit hurdles for expats

Dilip Kuner Tuesday, 24 February 2026, 13:45 | Updated 14:22h. Share

The UK’s Minister for the Constitution and European Union Relations, Nick Thomas-Symonds, completed his first official visit to Spain this week, signaling a diplomatic "reset" aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and supporting the British expat community.

With over 400,000 UK citizens currently residing in Spain and more than 19 million visiting in 2025, the Minister emphasised that the British government is prioritising the interests of those living and travelling abroad.

Residency and the EES

A primary focus of the two-day visit was the resolution of ongoing issues regarding the TIE (Tarjeta de Identidad de Extranjero). Many British nationals have reported difficulties in obtaining or renewing these biometric residency cards.

Securing a TIE is increasingly urgent; it serves as the definitive proof of residence that exempts UK nationals from the EU’s upcoming Entry/Exit System (EES) - a digital registration scheme for non-EU visitors to the Schengen Area.

During meetings with Migration Minister Elma Saiz Delgado and EU Sherpa Maider Makua, Thomas-Symonds pushed for a more streamlined process to protect the rights of residents.

The 2027 food and drink deal

The Minister also visited Madrid’s Mercado de La Paz to highlight the importance of British exports. A key pillar of the UK’s new strategy is the ambition to reach a specialised food and drink trade agreement by 2027.

If successful, this deal would significantly reduce the red tape and food safety barriers that currently make it difficult for British retailers in Spain to stock UK products. It would also simplify the process for expats bringing personal produce between the two countries.

The visit follows a broader shift in UK-EU relations since 2024. Following the first UK-EU Summit in May 2025, new economic and security frameworks were established. These agreements are projected to be worth €10 billion to the UK economy by 2040 and are expected to further lower barriers for British citizens in Spain.

In a keynote speech at the Nueva Economía Forum, Thomas-Symonds acknowledged the challenges of the last decade: "I know that the last decade created uncertainties for the expat community. That is why we have worked to reset our relationship with the EU. It will soon be easier to get British produce in Spain thanks to our new food and drink deal."

The Minister concluded his visit by reaffirming that the UK-Spain relationship is a cornerstone of the government’s ambition for a more "positive and productive partnership" with the European Union.