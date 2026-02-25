Torrox’s iconic umbrellas to return to Plaza de la Constitución

Eugenio Cabezas Wednesday, 25 February 2026, 12:38 Share

The iconic umbrellas, first installed in July 2015, are set to be reinstated above Torrox's Plaza de la Constitución. The eastern Costa del Sol town hall has begun installing a new structure that will support the colourful umbrellas, coinciding with the final stage of the comprehensive modernisation of the town's main square.

The umbrellas were taken down in 2024 when a major project got under way to modernise the square. Now approximately 600 parasols, which will be made from more modern and resistant materials, will provide shade for locals and visitors to the town.

Since their initial installation the umbrellas have served as a tourist attraction, bringing visitors to Torrox Pueblo - and have become an iconic part of its identity, becoming a powerful resource for promoting tourism on social and other media.

The work to modernise Plaza de la Constitución has involved improving the visual connection between Plaza de Don Agustín Gálvez and Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación church. Measures have also been taken to improve accessibility and ensure greater safety conditions.

Mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, said that the town hall has sought to "guarantee the safety, functionality and tourist appeal" of one of the most representative areas of the municipality, "reinforcing its commitment to the historic centre as the cultural and economic engine of the town".

However, the spokesperson for the opposition socialist PSOE party in the town hall, Mari Nieves Ramírez, has strongly criticised the mayor's management of the work in Plaza de la Constitución, describing it as "disastrous and negligent".

According to the councillor, after three terms in office and 300 million euros of investment, the mayor has been "unable to offer a definitive and dignified solution for the municipality's main public space".

Ramírez has questioned the lack of explanations about the actual cost of the work and items like the umbrellas, which she says, "represent a recurring expense". For the PSOE, the square "has become a symbol of a form of government based on improvisation and uncontrolled spending" and argued that the municipality "deserves a space in keeping with its history and identity".