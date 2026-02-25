Fuengirola spends €440,000 to modernise Elola sports complex

Tony Bryant Wednesday, 25 February 2026, 11:14 Share

Fuengirola is moving forward with its sports infrastructure improvement plan with the renewal of the roof of the Elola sports complex.

With a budget of more than 100,000 euros, the project involves replacing the four skylights that form part of the roof of the complex’s two sports halls. Each skylight covers an area of 184 square metres and is made of translucent polycarbonate.

Mayor Ana Mula explained that this is just one of the many actions carried on the 20-year-old municipal sports facility over the last 12 months. As part of the sports infrastructure improvement plan, more than 4440,000 euros has been used to renovate and update the centre.

This has included the creation of two new multi-purpose rooms to host activities such as yoga, Pilates, functional training and dance classes. In addition, the entire lighting system has been replaced and the access staircases to the complex has been renovated.

“A significant number of people pass through our sports facilities every day, so maintenance work is necessary,” Mula said.