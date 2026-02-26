Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Drainage systems improved in Rincón de la Victoria after flooding

The work being carried out to install storm drains in parts of the eastern Costa del Sol town is more than 50 per cent complete and is expected to be finished by the end of February

SUR

Thursday, 26 February 2026, 16:33

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol is carrying out work to install new drains on Camino Viejo de Vélez, at the junction with Calle Urano, in Torre de Benagalbón.

The aim of the project is to improve water drainage and prevent accumulations that affect traffic in an area, as well as a nursery school, which has seen road flooding during the recent heavy rains, making it "difficult for vehicles and pedestrians to circulate," explained the councillor for works and general services, Sergio Díaz.

Ditches are being dug on Camino Viejo de Vélez, DN 315 millimetre PVC pipes are being installed, new storm drains are being fitted, connections are being made to the existing storm drain network on Calle Urano, and the pavement on Camino Viejo de Vélez is being restored. The work is more than 50 per cent complete and is expected to be finished by the end of February.

The council is carrying out the work through Hidralia, the company that manages the municipality's entire water supply, with an investment of 40,746 euros.

