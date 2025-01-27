Emergency services call for extreme caution as rain and strong winds from storm Herminia hit Spain

Enrique Miranda Malaga Monday, 27 January 2025, 09:52 Compartir

It will be a day of strong winds across almost the whole of the Andalucía region this Monday (27 January), which has led to the activation of severe weather warnings in many areas of Spain, including the entire coastline of Malaga province.

The passage of storm Herminia will leave strong gusts of wind this especially in the eastern provinces of the Andalucía region, so the 112 emergency service control room has asked peope to exercise extreme caution and follow at all times the self-protection advice that the service regularly shares on its social media channels.

112 Andalucía has offered some simple tips to avoid the risks and accidents that are common on days when strong winds blow.

Watch out for doors and windows

First of all, it is recommended to close doors and windows and remove all furniture and objects (flower pots, awnings, clotheslines, chairs, etc.) that could fall into the street and cause an accident.

On public roads, we should not take shelter from the wind next to walls or fences, and we should stay away from trees that could come down. Extreme caution should be taken when standing next to buildings under construction or in poor condition.

Move away from the beaches

On days with strong winds, it is preferable not to climb scaffolding or similar platforms that may be displaced. In coastal areas, stay away from beaches and other low-lying places that may be affected by high tides and waves.

Road travel should be avoided whenever possible. If you have no other choice, always respect traffic regulations and keep yourself informed of the situation by consulting official sources. If you are caught in a strong wind while travelling by car, do not stay inside the vehicle, but look for a safe place to take shelter.

Weather warnings in most parts of the region

The Andalucía region areas of Poniente, Almeria city, Valle del Almanzora and Los Velez will remain from 9:00 am and for the rest of the day in orange warning - significant risk - both for strong gusts of wind and coastal phenomena along the coast of the province, caused by the storm that has been centred on the British Isles and that will cause this Monday to be the most adverse day.

Inland, the winds from the west will reach 90 kilometres per hour, while on the coast gusts of between 60 and 75 kilometres per hour (force 8) and waves of between three and four metres are forecast, according to Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet).

This adverse weather phenomenon will also affect the areas of Subbética (Cordoba), Sierra Sur (Seville), the city and Montes, Cazorla and Segura (Jaén), the coast of Granada, together with Nevada, Alpujarra, Guadix and Baza, as well as the coast of Malaga province, with a yellow warning - risk.

Aemet also warns that tomorrow a colder maritime polar air mass will move in during the second half of the day, which will lower the snow level to 800-1,000 metres.

On Wednesday we will no longer be under the influence of Herminia, but a new Atlantic storm will arrive, although there is still uncertainty about its position, according to Spain's state weather agency.