Heavy rain, hail and strong winds: Aemet issues weather alerts as storm Herminia hits Spain

It is already here. Storm Herminia squall will bring a very active frontal system that will leave cloudy skies and rain in most parts of Spain today. At the moment, there are large parts of the country under weather warnings for heavy rainfall and strong winds. Galicia, in the north west, will take the brunt of the storm and has an amber warning for high waves and a red alert for winds up to 120km/h in place, issued by the state meteorological agency (Aemet).

Zoom Weather warnings across Spain this Monday, 27 January 2025. Aemet

It will be just the appetiser of a complicated start of the week in practically all the regions of the country, Andalucía among them. "Monday will be a rainy day throughout the western half of the country and in the north, only in the east, southeast and Balearic Islands the rains will not leave significant accumulations. During the day, between 20 and 30mm could fall in the central part of Andalucía", according to the specialised website Meteored.

According to Aemet's forecast for this Monday, "widespread rainfall, occasionally accompanied by thunderstorms and small hail, which may be locally strong and persistent, more likely in the Betic mountain ranges and the area of the Strait of Gibraltar". In addition, "strong winds with very strong gusts in large areas" are expected. Given this scenario, the state agency has activated yellow level warnings in six provinces of the region. In addition, in Almeria the warning will be upgraded to amber from 9am on 27 January due to maximum gusts of 90 kilometres per hour and west and south-easterly winds on the east coast of force 7 to 8 and waves of 3 to 4 metres.

For now, only Huelva and Cadiz have escaped this warning - for wind and coastal phenomena - which will be in force between 9am and 9pm in most cases. Westerly and south-westerly winds of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) and waves of 2 to 3 metres are expected. The gusts, in some areas, could reach 90 km/h, according to Aemet.

And on Tuesday? The state agency paints a very similar scenario. "Rainfall is again expected in most of Andalucía, with locally very strong gusts in mountain areas and in the eastern part. There will also be a notable drop in temperatures practically across the board," it pointed out in a message on the social media network X.