Zero Latency: enjoy the most immersive virtual reality gaming experience

Located in the Miramar Shopping Centre, a new game set in the ‘Warhammer 40.000’ universe will be launched on 25 September

Thursday, 26 September 2024

Zero Latency is leader in the “Free-Roam” virtual reality (VR) gaming industry. Born in Australia, the franchise has gaming centres all over the world. In Malaga, it arrived almost two years ago at the Miramar Shopping Centre in Fuengirola, where it occupies a space of 120 square metres to enjoy, only in groups, the most immersive VR gaming experience.

Zero Latency offers a recreational leisure activity that can be enjoyed either alone or in the company of eight players. ‘”The great difference of Zero Latency , compared to other VR gaming systems, is that it offers total freedom of movement: the player can move freely throughout the playing field, interacting with objects and the landscape, offering a much more immersive experience,” says Maximiliano Schiavina, head of Zero Latency Miramar.

World premiere of 'Space Marine VR-Defenders of Avarax'

Zero Latency currently offers six different games, and will soon be involved in a powerful worldwide release: on 25 September it will add ‘Space Marine VR-Defenders of Avarax’, an adventure game set in the “Warhammer 40,000” universe, to its leisure offer. “It will be one of the most powerful releases in the history of Zero Latency, a collaboration with one of the most successful multiplatform universes, which will put the player in the shoes of a “space marine” defending the planet, along with his companions, from a fierce attack of Tyranids, with a wide diversity of enemies, ranging from the simplest to a complex final challenge, which will test the expertise of the participants” Maximiliano explains. A unique experience with 30 minutes of intense gameplay.

Space Marine VR-Defenders of Avarax' is now available for pre-order from 25 September. “The first 50 people to pre-order will receive a “Warhammer 40,000” collector's edition coin as a gift,” Maximiliano announces.

Enjoy Zero Latency at Halloween, Black Friday and Christmas

Zero Latency Miramar is also warming up for Halloween, one of the most important times of the year for this leisure space. “At Halloween our clients demand “Outbreak”, one of our most successful games, set in a city plagued by zombies,” says Maximiliano. In “Outbreak” players must travel through an urban area infested with the living dead to recover the vaccine to cure the ‘zombie’ virus. The dark environment, with danger lurking around every corner, makes it an ideal experience for the immersive gameplay offered by Zero Latency.

Christmas is also a very busy time as Zero Latency offers gift vouchers as a special present for the festive season. An original and different gift to guarantee an absolutely unique gaming experience. In addition, on Black Friday they will be offering sensational discounts on the usual price of their tickets.

One of the aspects that makes Zero Latency particularly inclusive and ideal for any player profile is its ease of play: just physically moving around the game territory and simulating with your finger the trigger to shoot. “That's why we've had all kinds of players over the years: from children to grandparents,” says Maximiliano. Although there is a very specific profile of regular players: men between 25 and 40 years old, thus sharing the usual demographic in the ‘gamer’ universe.

Precisely because of its proximity to this universe, Zero Latency actively participates in events related to the sector, such as the next Mijas Anime Salon, which will take place on 28 and 29 September.

Zero Latency can also be an interesting option for social events such as stag and hen parties, or an ideal activity for companies to practise team-building experiences.

More information:

Address: Centro Comercial Miramar. Av. de la Encarnación, s/n, 29640 Fuengirola, (Málaga).

Telephone: 604 82 73 01

Web: https://www.zerolatencyvr.es/