Presentation of the exhibition. SUR
Visual artists Julia Holtmann and Els Wiering exhibit their work in Fuengirola
Art

The exhibition can be visited from 4 to 20 December at the Casa de la Cultura, with free admission

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Friday, 29 November 2024, 16:30

The Casa de la Cultura of Fuengirola will host from 4 to 20 December the exhibition 'Líneas de Convergencia' (Lines of Convergence), by two visual artists: German Julia Holtmann and Els Wiering of Holland.

"Both live in Malaga and we are delighted that there are artists of international prestige, who have exhibited in their countries many times and who are committed to Fuengirola to mount their exhibitions," said the councillor for culture, Rodrigo Romero.

Els Wiering is a Dutch visual artist currently based in Spain. She studied at the Minerva Academy of Fine Arts in Groningen, where she graduated with a BA in 2012. Since then, she has participated in numerous exhibitions in the Netherlands and abroad, and was a member of the Dutch Sculpture Society (NKVB) until her decision to move to Spain in 2017. This change in her life also marked a transformation in her works; her firm, monochromatic, three-dimensional sculptures gave way to a lighter expression such as the Aquascapes. Wiering explores the cyanotype technique in a series of collages on paper, created exclusively with basic elements: water, circles and sunlight. These works combine simplicity and depth, reflecting her interest in reducing visual expression to the essentials. elswiering.es

Julia Holtmann is a German visual artist currently based in southern Spain. Her artistic practice is process-oriented and focuses mainly on drawing, investigating the slow but immediate qualities of her medium. She is a graduate of the University of Applied Sciences in Hamburg (Germany), holds an MA in Fine Arts from the University of Malaga (Spain) and was selected for several international artist residencies. Her work has been exhibited internationally in solo and group exhibitions and published in various art magazines.

While Julia constructs intricate multi-dimensions in her drawings, abundant in interlocking marks, Els strives for reduction in order to work with simple principles or structures.

For each, it is a way of searching for the essence, prioritising the process itself and the experience of the moment, with nature playing a key role simultaneously as source of inspiration, subject and medium.

