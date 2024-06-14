'Van the Man' Morrison heads to Marbella's Starlite festival for his only gig in Spain this year

Tony Bryant Marbella Friday, 14 June 2024, 10:00 | Updated 10:12h. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Starlite Occident music festival in Marbella continues tomorrow (Saturday) with a concert by veteran British rocker Van Morrison, one of the most influential performers of his generation, who will offer his only performance in Spain this year. One of the most recognisable voices in popular music, Morrison and his fusion of rhythm and blues, gospel, rock, jazz and folk music has made him a true innovator in the rock and roll canon.

The former frontman of the Irish blues rock/band Them, who achieved success in the 1960s with songs like Baby Please Don't Go, has enjoyed a solo career that has spanned more than 50 years, clocking up a string of hits that include Brown Eyed Girl, and Don't Look Back, which he recorded with John Lee Hooker.

He has collaborated with a variety of musicians throughout his career, working alongside legendary performers like Ray Charles, Eric Clapton, BB King and Bobby Womack, among a long line of others.

The concert in Marbella starts at 9pm.