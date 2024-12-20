Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A group performing at last year's event. SUR
A unique rural tradition full of colour, music and folklore
The Fiesta de Verdiales Mayor in Malaga has been celebrated for over sixty years on 28 December, coinciding with the Feast of the Holy Innocents

Friday, 20 December 2024, 10:43

Malaga's Fiesta de Verdiales Mayor has been celebrated for over sixty years on the 28 December, coinciding with the Feast of the Holy Innocents (Festividad de los Santos Inocentes). The verdiales are of rural origin, consisting of a unique fandango sung and danced to the accompaniment of a small orchestra made up of a violin, two to four guitars, a tambourine, two or more pairs of cymbals, several castanets, and, in some of its styles, a lute or a bandurria. The musicians usually wear elaborately decorated hats festooned with bright flowers and ribbons. During performances, this ensemble is completed by the figure of the 'mayor,' a leader who, wielding a staff of office, appoints the singer and authorises the start and end of each piece performed, and the flag-bearer, who marches alongside the 'mayor' at the front of the group, dancing with a Spanish, Andalusian or Malagueñan flag.

The Verdiales Fiesta represents one of the most deeply rooted cultural expressions in the Malaga province, although it is particularly linked to the Montes de Málaga area.

This year 28 pandas (groups) are competing: 10 in the Almogía style, six in the Comares style, and 12 in the Montes style. Each style will have prizes in different categories: fiesta (performance), couple's dance, trenzaillo dance, flag or bajín dance and best singer. This year, a new prize has been introduced: the children's flag dance award, named 'Las Mellizas del Túnel,' which joins the children's couple's dance award created last year.

The event takes place from around 12pm in the Parque Andrés Jiménez Díaz in Puerto de la Torre.

