A unique opportunity to enjoy art and music at an Axarquía sculpture garden

Anne Barbara Lenzin's garden.

There's a rare opportunity to see Swiss ceramist Anne-Barbara Lenzin's incredible sculpture garden in Cajiz in the Axarquía from Friday 27 to Sunday 29 September.

Anne Barbara, whose name will be familiar to fans of the annual art walks in Cómpeta and Frigiliana, is opening up her garden with an exhibition of her own work as well as pieces by Dutch artist Lieuwke Loth who runs Galería Luz de la Vida in Cómpeta.

i : www.anne-barbara-lenzin.com/exhibitions

German artist Merle who divides her time between Munich and Periana will also be exhibiting work and Han Renting and Lieuwke are present their Re-circle collection.

The garden "has a magic effect on people" say organisers, who invite you to "let your soul unwind, take in the impressions and enjoy the moment. tapas, drinks and music will invite you to linger in the magical atmosphere".

The exhibition opens on Friday 27 at 4pm and will remain open until 7pm. At 7.30pm Anne Sofie and Juan Rodrigo, a voice and guitar duo from Riogordo, will give a concert with a selection of pop and jazz music. Places are limited for the concert, for which the organisers request a donation and reservations must be made by emailing: casaelventorrillo@gmail.com.

Lieuwke will decorate the garden with her sculptures made of bronze, resin and stainless steel, while Merle's sculptures and acrylic and oil paintings are inspired by 'objects trouver', or 'found objects from nature' which she touches with her paint.

Lieuwke and Hans' Re-circle art deco collective creates original unique pieces from recycled and natural materials in combination with art or reproductions of Lieuwke's own work.

Anne-Barbara creates colourful ceramics. totem poles, African masks, female figures with long eyelashes and big dragonflies.

Visitors are asked to park their cars at the spot marked with a QR code (see link below), where a regular park and ride service will operate.