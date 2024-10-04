Three Swedish friends come together to hold a joint exhibition in Estepona

Jennie Rhodes Estepona Friday, 4 October 2024, 10:27 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Swedish artists and friends Puck Jansson, Leif Ahrle and Staffan Säfwenberg are holding a joint exhibition at Casa de las Tejerinas, Plaza de Las Flores in Estepona from 11 to 18 October. The three artists say that they have been "making art" all their lives.

Puck Jansson has been combining her time between Sweden and her home near Marbella for 13 years. Before that she spent 15 years working in South America as an economist, so she says that when she returned to Europe it felt "natural" to spend time in Spain.

Puck went to art school in Santiago de Chile and says that although she has been painting all her life, she did "more in South America. The colours are more vibrant, more red, more yellow".

Her paintings are of restaurant, bar and street scenes and are undoubtedly influenced by the American artist Edward Hopper. Puck also says that she paints "big ladies in brightly coloured dresses" while receiving treatment for cancer a few years ago. She said while she was at home "these ladies were my friends". The South American influence and in particular Botero is clear in these fun paintings. In fact, Puck's objective through her art, whose subjects come to her in her dreams, she says, is "to make people happy".

Leif Ahrle, whose name many Swedes will know as an actor, began to express his creativity through art when he was at drama school. Today, he works in glass - a material he finds vibrant, beautiful, inspiring and challenging. Leif has exhibited in several parts of the world, including two exhibitions in Nerja.

Leif, 83, is originally from Stockholm and now divides his time between Sweden and Marbella. His glass blowing and painting techniques have been exhibited from Sweden to Hong Kong and Brussels to LA.

Born during World War II, Staffan Säfwenberg has combined his art with a career as a lawyer. He likes to work in different techniques and styles and draws much of his inspiration from Spain, where he has lived since 2007.

"We welcome everyone to our exhibition in Estepona. We think it will be great fun to do this together", say Leif, Puck and Staffan. The opening takes place on Friday 11 October from 5 to 8pm with drinks and snacks.