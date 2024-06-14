A symphony of psychedelic music rolls into Malaga The ultimate Pink Floyd Experience is, a symphony of psychedelic music performed by an ensemble of talented musicians and vocalists from all over southern Andalucía

The ultimate Pink Floyd Experience is coming to Malaga. J. YEADON

TONY BRYANT MALAGA. Friday, 14 June 2024, 10:01 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

La Cochera Cabaret live music venue in Malaga will present the ultimate Pink Floyd Experience on Friday 21 June, a symphony of psychedelic music performed by an ensemble of talented musicians and vocalists from all over southern Andalucía.

This large-scale production involves Spanish, Dutch and British musicians, who will recreate the music of the world-renowned rock band's 50-year career.

The idea of popular Costa musician Steve Hughes, the group consists of Ruth and Craig Norris (vocals), Dex Park (guitar), Arthur Kranz (saxophone), Shaun Costello (drums), Mark Hopkins (bass), Lee Roberts (backing vocals) and Mark Anders (keyboards).

The show features many of Pink Floyd's most iconic hits, including everything from pioneering albums like Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here and The Wall.

Along with the incredible musicianship of the performers, the production includes a fantastic light and stage show, which, the band say, will recreate the ambiance of a real Pink Floyd concert.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 10pm, cost 20 euros.