Soak up the sights, flavours and sounds of Frigiliana's '3 Culturas' festival

This year's 3 Culturas festival in Frigiliana is taking place from Thursday 22 until Sunday 25 August.

The sounds, flavours and sights of the town's Christian, Islamic and Jewish heritage come alive over this four-day festival and the streets and squares are full over music representing the three cultures, as well as food, including the popular 'Ruta de la Tapa', a medieval market, children's activities, workshops and a full programme of concerts each evening.

Highlights this year include Ataranda at 11pm on Thursday, Ahlamu Zahar at 9pm on Friday, Zalema at 9pm and Rocío Márques y Bronquilo at 11pm on Saturday and El Collar de Azahara at 9pm and Antonio Lizana at 10.15pm on Sunday.

The festival's spectacular pyromusic shows will be opening the event at 10.30pm and closing it at midnight on Sunday. The final musical offer will be a three-hour DJ set by DJ Beats from 12am Sunday to 3am Monday.

A shuttle bus will be in operation from 7pm to 3am on each night between Nerja and Frigiliana and also from the entrance to Frigiliana to the town centre. There are also six car parks. For further details and a full programme, visit: www.frigiliana3culturas.com/eng.