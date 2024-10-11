Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Celebrate Oktoberfest on Torre del Mar's Avenida Tore Tore. SUR
Soak up the atmosphere of Oktoberfest in Torre del Mar
Bars along Avenida Tore Tore are offering traditional German beer, food and entertainment from Saturday afternoon onwards

Jennie Rhodes

Torre del Mar

Friday, 11 October 2024, 10:24

Head to Avenida Tore Tore in Torre del Mar on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 October for the town's annual Oktoberfest.

The German beer festival kicks off at 1pm on Saturday with two stages offering music for all tastes, from DJs to bands including Money Makers. The last performance of the day is coming from La Oreja de Van Gogh tribute band, La Otra Oreja, at 9pm.

The event continues on Sunday from 1pm and at 5pm popular local band Electroduendes are performing. Bars and restaurants along the avenue are offering traditional German beer and food.

For a full programme see Facebook: Tenencia de Alcaldía Torre del Mar.

