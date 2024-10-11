Soak up the atmosphere of Oktoberfest in Torre del Mar

Jennie Rhodes Torre del Mar Friday, 11 October 2024, 10:24 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Head to Avenida Tore Tore in Torre del Mar on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 October for the town's annual Oktoberfest.

The German beer festival kicks off at 1pm on Saturday with two stages offering music for all tastes, from DJs to bands including Money Makers. The last performance of the day is coming from La Oreja de Van Gogh tribute band, La Otra Oreja, at 9pm.

The event continues on Sunday from 1pm and at 5pm popular local band Electroduendes are performing. Bars and restaurants along the avenue are offering traditional German beer and food.

For a full programme see Facebook: Tenencia de Alcaldía Torre del Mar.