Serranía de Ronda music venue gets in festive spirit

Tony Bryant Jimera de Líbar Friday, 6 December 2024, 11:29

The renowned live music venue Allioli Bar y Más in Estación de Jimera de Líbar (Serranía de Ronda) has lined up lots of festive activities and live concerts over the Christmas period. Known for its scenic location and vibrant atmosphere, the bar has established itself as one of the main live music venues in the area.

The music gets going on Saturday 7 December with the Art Club Band, a Spanish trio that perform blues, country, soul and classic rock; while the following day the venue will host a Christmas market, along with a concert by Matutero y Auba, a duo whose music is a fusion of Latin, flamenco and folk-pop.

Saturday 14 December, from 1pm, is children’s day, where youngsters can enjoy a variety of activities, along with a visit from Father Christmas.

Local rockers The Coven will perform on the following Saturday (21); while on Saturday 28, Delirios de Cherry will offer a mixture of soul, folk and rock and roll with South American overtones.

New Year’s Eve will kick off at 2.30pm, with an afternoon of music by DJ Rafa Palomo and karaoke. The final concert in the programme will take place on Saturday 4 January, when the Acoustasonics will perform a tribute to some of the most celebrated pop and rock and roll legends. All concerts start at 2pm.