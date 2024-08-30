Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A colourful parade of international folklore dancers during a previous Pedro Romero fair. Karl Smallman
Ronda gears up for historic Pedro Romero fair in honour of famous Spanish bullfighter
The festivities have evolved to become a major event that attracts tourists from all over the world, but this year there will be no bullfighting

Tony Bryant

Ronda

Friday, 30 August 2024, 12:30

Ronda will become the epicentre of Andalusian culture and tradition from Tuesday 3 to Sunday 8 September, when the town celebrates its emblematic fair, the Feria y Fiestas de Pedro Romero. The festivities, which have their roots in the San Francisco district, have evolved to become a major event that attracts tourists from all over the world, offering a unique experience in this historic mountain town.

However, this year's festivities will be devoid of the typical bullfighting events that accompany the fair, such as emblematic Corrida Goyesca, one of the main attractions, which has been cancelled due to structural problems of the bullring.

A series of pre-fair events will take place from today (Friday), including the traditional folklore galas (marking its 50th year), held in the municipal auditorium until Sunday; and the inauguration of the day fair at 11am, which will be followed by a tribute and flower-laying ceremony in honour of Romero, one of the most celebrated bullfighters in history.

The fair will be officially launched on Tuesday at 8.30pm, with the annual parade from Calle Jerez and on to the fairground. This will be followed by a spectacular firework display and the lighting of the illuminations on the fairground, which announces the opening of the 'casetas', where flamenco and copla recitals will be held each night.

On Thursday, a local holiday, activities include the best dressed equestrian competition; while Saturday's events include the Goyesca carousel and the equestrian show. www.ronda.es

