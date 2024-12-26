NK Prodarte brings the best of classical music and ballet to Malaga

The Palacio de Ferias y Congresos will host the Strauss Festival Orchestra's Grand New Year Concert, a special evening with the Hollywood Symphony Orchestra performing compositions by Hans Zimmer and John Williams, the Alabama Gospel Choir, and ballet performances of The Nutcracker and Swan Lake

Christmas provides the perfect opportunity to enjoy the majesty and beauty of live lyrical music and orchestral performances. And few venues are more fitting than the spectacular Palacio de Ferias y Congresos (FYCMA) in Malaga.

Thanks to NK Prodarte, a leading producer of high-calibre musical performances, audiences in Malaga will be treated to some of the most outstanding and impressive concerts in these genres this January. A series of musical events united by their exceptional quality and stunning staging awaits.

Johann Strauss: Grand New Year Concert

Start the year in the best possible way: on 8 January at 8.30pm, the 'Johann Strauss: Grand New Year's Concert' will be performed by the Strauss Festival Orchestra & Strauss Festival Ballet Ensemble. Inspired by the traditional Vienna New Year’s concert, this event features a captivating selection of Johann Strauss's greatest waltzes, polkas and marches.

The Strauss Festival Orchestra, with more than five million spectators to its name, is one of the most successful productions in Europe. For 35 years, it has performed in prestigious venues, including the Musikverein in Vienna, Het Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, the Berlin Philharmonie, the Musikhalle in Hamburg, Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome, Gran Teatre del Liceu and Palau de la Música in Barcelona, as well as Teatro Real and the Auditorio Nacional de Música in Madrid. The orchestra’s success is complemented by the ballet, whose elegant choreography and stunning costumes bring the music to life and reconnect it with its origins in dance.

The concert includes some of Johann Strauss's most famous works, such as Vienna Blood, Voices of Spring, Emperor Waltz and Champagne, along with excerpts from the operetta Die Fledermaus. The programme wouldn’t be complete without The Blue Danube, Strauss's most iconic waltz, or the rousing Radetzky March, traditionally performed with the audience clapping to the rhythm.

This concert is a highlight of the musical season by NK Producciones Artísticas. It’s not just the spectacular programme that makes it special but also the lively, festive atmosphere and enthusiastic audience participation. Every year, attendees gather in high spirits to celebrate the arrival of the new year.

The most iconic scores of John Williams and Hans Zimmer: a tribute by the Hollywood Symphony Orchestra

Following that, on 9 January, the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos will host a tribute to John Williams and Hans Zimmer, performed by the Hollywood Symphony Orchestra, with shows at 5pm and 8.30pm.

This captivating concert takes the audience on an emotional journey through the soundtracks that have moved us the most. These universal melodies have made us laugh, cry, dream, suffer and leap out of our seats. They’ve become part of our collective memory and now take on a life of their own outside the cinema.

The heroism of Star Wars, the daring of Indiana Jones and the magic of Harry Potter inspired John Williams to create some of the most beloved film scores of all time. Having worked closely with Steven Spielberg, Williams has composed the music for nearly all of the director’s films.

Since the 1980s, Hans Zimmer has provided stunning scores for blockbuster hits such as Gladiator, Inception, Sherlock Holmes, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight trilogy and the award-winning The Lion King, among many others. Zimmer has created glittering soundscapes that evoke eras, ranging from Ancient Rome to distant futures.

The Hollywood Symphony Orchestra is a special ensemble of highly skilled musicians dedicated to performing film music. With a distinguished track record, the orchestra has built its international reputation through prolific work. It has toured extensively and participated in major festivals across Europe, including Switzerland, Portugal, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Italy, Greece and Spain, performing in some of the most prestigious venues.

Big Christmas Concert and Alabama Gospel Choir

The next day, on 10 January, NK Prodarte will deliver a truly exceptional double bill at FYCMA. At 5pm, the Strauss Festival Orchestra & Strauss Festival Ballet Ensemble return to the city to present their Big Christmas Concert. Then, at 9.30pm, the spectacular voices of the Alabama Gospel Choir take centre stage.

The Big Christmas Concert promises to be a magical evening, where the Strauss Festival Orchestra will perform some of the most iconic Christmas melodies. From timeless classics to joyful carols, every note will transport you to the heart of the festive season. Accompanied by the talented Strauss Festival Ballet Ensemble, the music comes to life through stunning choreography, adding a dazzling visual touch to the performance. Immerse yourself in the festive spirit and celebrate the joy and unity of this special time of year.

Just a few hours later, featuring 20 of the finest voices from the heart of Alabama, the Alabama Gospel Choir brings the story of gospel music to life in a unique journey through the roots of a genre that combines the visceral and the spiritual like no other. With a diverse repertoire, the choir stands out for its rich influences, from African-American spirituals to the music of enslaved African communities.

Their new show offers an intense journey from 19th-century spirituals with deep religious roots to a tribute to protest songs and marches for freedom. Their repertoire includes gospel greats such as Jesus Loves Us, When the Saints Go Marching In, and A Change is Going to Come. Of course, the vibrant Oh Happy Day! will also feature, creating a powerful crescendo of words and music that inspires the audience to stand and join the show.

For years, the Alabama Gospel Choir has toured the United States and numerous European countries as ambassadors of gospel music. With their distinctive style and powerful performances, the choir has earned rave reviews at festivals and on international tours, cementing their reputation as one of the finest representatives of American gospel music.

Ballet with The Nutcracker and Swan Lake

On 12 January, a day dedicated to ballet will feature two of Tchaikovsky's masterpieces, true classics of the genre: The Nutcracker at 5.30pm and Swan Lake at 8.30pm. Both works will be performed by the Tchaikovsky National Ballet, whose mission in every performance is to preserve the traditions and essence of pure classical ballet. Each production is a feast for the senses, with enchanting costumes and striking set designs that balance perfectly with the precision of the choreography and the elegance of the movements.

The Nutcracker, now a Christmas tradition worldwide, is one of Tchaikovsky's most celebrated ballets, alongside Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake. It premiered in December 1892 at the legendary Mariinsky Theatre in St Petersburg, with original choreography by Lev Ivanov and a libretto by Marius Petipa. Featuring over 30 dancers on stage, this lavish production by the Tchaikovsky National Ballet captures all the beauty and drama of romantic ballet, offering a timeless classic that resonates with all generations.

Swan Lake tells a captivating love story—of a prince, a beautiful maiden cursed to live as a swan by an evil sorcerer and a deadly deception. The dual role of Odette/Odile is one of ballet’s most virtuosic challenges, set to the power of Tchaikovsky’s music and featuring one of the most iconic pas de deux in the repertoire. A romantic setting, magnificent choreography and an unforgettable tale of doomed love combine to make this production a true classic, acclaimed by audiences worldwide.

'La Gran Noche' of Spanish guitar

On 15 January, NK Prodarte brings a night dedicated to the Spanish guitar, featuring one of the most celebrated compositions for the instrument: El Concierto de Aranjuez. The evening will showcase renowned soloist Rolando Saad, who has performed over 900 times for more than two million people in Europe's most prestigious venues, alongside leading orchestras such as London's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Rolando Saad achieves the impossible: conveying, through the strings, the joy of days spent in the gardens of Aranjuez, a dialogue with nature and the lively spirit of the piece.

The programme also includes El Amor Brujo by Falla and Carmen by Bizet for guitar and orchestra, completing this magical Spanish evening.

ABBA Tribute

NK Prodarte will then bring January to a close on the 24th with a stylistic shift that showcases the variety and versatility of its productions: a tribute concert to ABBA, one of the greatest pop bands in history, performed by the group Masters of the Scene.

This spectacular show captures the essence and distinctive style of the band, with a vibrant stage presence, extravagant costumes and unique vocals. Put on your flared trousers and platform shoes, become a Dancing Queen, and come enjoy this amazing tribute to ABBA, whose songs are as popular today as they were forty years ago.