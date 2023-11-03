Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Costa's only Spanish bagpipe band will perform at the festival. SUR
Popular autumn music and culinary festival in aid of kidney disease returns to Malaga
Events

The event is organised to raise funds for Alcer-Málaga, an association founded more than 45 years ago that supports people with kidney disease

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Malaga

Friday, 3 November 2023, 17:44

The Alcer-Málaga Festival de Otoño will return to the Caseta Municipal Los Prados (Calle Managua, Malaga) on Sunday 5 November, an autumn gathering that will offer an afternoon of live music and entertainment and traditional local cuisine.

This is the first time the popular festival has been staged since the start of the pandemic, and organisers say that this edition will offer "an exciting and traditional experience to satisfy all tastes".

The event, which begins at midday, is organised to raise funds for Alcer-Málaga, an association founded more than 45 years ago that supports people with kidney disease.

Among the artistes to perform will be Sur Pipes Malaga, the Costa del Sol's only Spanish bagpipe band; Coro Son de Malaga, a 20-piece chorus that performs traditional zambombas, villancicos and rocieros; and the Grupo de Baile Paula Alcaráz, a dance academy that performs flamenco, sevillanas and classic Spanish dance.

