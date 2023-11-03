Popular autumn music and culinary festival in aid of kidney disease returns to Malaga

Tony Bryant Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Alcer-Málaga Festival de Otoño will return to the Caseta Municipal Los Prados (Calle Managua, Malaga) on Sunday 5 November, an autumn gathering that will offer an afternoon of live music and entertainment and traditional local cuisine.

This is the first time the popular festival has been staged since the start of the pandemic, and organisers say that this edition will offer "an exciting and traditional experience to satisfy all tastes".

The event, which begins at midday, is organised to raise funds for Alcer-Málaga, an association founded more than 45 years ago that supports people with kidney disease.

Among the artistes to perform will be Sur Pipes Malaga, the Costa del Sol's only Spanish bagpipe band; Coro Son de Malaga, a 20-piece chorus that performs traditional zambombas, villancicos and rocieros; and the Grupo de Baile Paula Alcaráz, a dance academy that performs flamenco, sevillanas and classic Spanish dance.