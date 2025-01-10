Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Multi-award-winning British standup comedian Doug Carter. SUR
Night of laughter on the Costa with British standup comedians
The event will present the multi-award-winning comedian Doug Carter

Tony Bryant

Malaga

Friday, 10 January 2025, 10:46

Sala The Hall in Malaga (Calle Héroe de Sostoa) will host an English standup comedy night on Friday 24 January, an event that will present the multi-award-winning British comedian Doug Carter.

Renowned for his razor-sharp wit, captivating storytelling, and hilarious observations, Carter has entertained audiences all over Britain, earning him accolades on the professional comedy circuit and a devoted fan base.

Born in Coventry, Carter first trod the boards at The Roadhouse in Birmingham in 2017 and has gone on to appear at top comedy festivals, such as the Monster Standup Shows in Leicester last year, where his real-life stories and observational humour proved a success with sellout audiences.

Organised by Malaga and Andalucía English Shows, the performance will be opened by comedian Amy Albright, co-founder of Too Grand Comedy, a comedy club in Middlesborough that presents some of the UK's top standups.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 8pm (doors open at 7.30pm) cost ten euros (12 euros by card) and are available on the door.

