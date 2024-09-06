Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Mama Paula Blues Band are performing at the Noche de Blues. SUR
A night of blues in the Axarquía with three Costa del Sol legends
Richard Ray Farrell, Billy O’Haire and the Mama Paula Blues Band are on the lineup for the Noche de Blues taking place in Cajiz on Saturday 7 September

Jennie Rhodes

Cajiz

Friday, 6 September 2024, 11:40

The small village of Cajiz in the Axarquía is getting ready for its second Noche de Blues on Saturday 7 September.

After the success of last year’s event, Vélez-Málaga town hall is supporting this year’s night, which is being organised by the Malaga-based musician Richard Ray Farrell, along with the village’s San José fair and festivals association.

The New Yorker, who now lives in the small village, is sharing the lineup with Billy O’Haire and the Mama Paula Blues Band. Ahead of the event, Richard revealed that he “will start the night off with a few solo acoustic numbers.”

The event is taking place in the courtyard of the Cajiz primary school and will start at 9pm. The bar will be open from 8pm and proceeds will go to the festivals association.

Although admission is free, donations of five or 10 euros will be accepted towards the cost of the concert. Reservations are not necessary.

Mama Paula, known internationally as a blues guitarist, keyboardist and versatile musician has performed at London’s Royal Albert Hall with Dire Straits’ frontman Mark Knopfler, Van Morrison and Joe Cocker among many others.

Master guitarist Billy O’ Haire started his career in San Francisco, playing lead guitar in the Mike Henderson Blues Band. He lived in Amsterdam and Ireland before moving to Almuñécar and Blues fans in Malaga and Granada provinces will no doubt have seen him perform at the La Herradura Blues Festival earlier this summer.

