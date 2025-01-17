Nick Lowe to head Rockin' Race Jamboree festival on the Costa

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Friday, 17 January 2025, 10:15 Compartir

Around 20,000 retro music fans are expected to head to Torremolinos next month for the coveted Rockin' Race Jamboree, a five-day American roots music festival that will be held in different locations throughout the town from Wednesday 5 until Sunday 9 February.

Now in its 31st year, the main concerts, which include rockabilly, blues, surf, rock and roll and boogie-woogie, are staged at the Príncipe de Asturias auditorium, the Hotel Barracuda and Plaza del Remo, as well as in several bars in the town. The huge retro dance floor that holds around 800 people will again be located in a marquee outside the municipal auditorium.

This rock and roll extravaganza is the most important American roots music festival in Europe, and the event hosts more than 30 live performances by some of the genre's most celebrated artists.

Fans of rock and roll travel from all over Europe and Spain to enjoy the gathering, many of whom are dressed in typical 50s style attire.

The festival also includes an exhibition of classic cars and motorcycles, which will be held in Plaza del Remo on the Saturday between 11am and 4pm.

This year's line-up includes an array of the foremost purveyors of roots music, such as Nick Lowe and the Straitjackets, a Nashville-based act that stands out for remarkable musicianship. The band, instantly recognisable for wearing Mexican wrestler head gear, teamed up with '70s legend Nick Lowe to record a few Eps, as well as the 2020 album Walkabout. Lowe, an English singer-songwriter, was a noted figure on the new wave scene, recording a string of hits, including Cruel to Be Kind and I Love the Sound of Breaking Glass.

Another iconic musician to perform at the festival is Lee Rocker, double bass player of the New York rockabilly revival band, The Stray Cats. The band had a string of chart hits in the 1980s with songs like Stray Cat Strut, Rock this Town and Runaway Boys, among others.

Other bands include Hillbilly Moon Explosion, a Swiss band founded in 1998 that perform a fusion of jump, blues, swing, country and surf; The Cactus Blossoms, an alternative country/folk band from Minneapolis; and Joel Paterson and Annie Dolan, a Chicago-based duo that perform what is described as country and western swing.

Tickets, which are selling fast, cost between 45 and 65 euros, although concerts in Plaza del Remo and those held in JC's Bar and The Fat Fajita in Montemar, and the Cerveceria Twister in the town centre are free.

For a full lineup of artists, see www.rockinrace.com