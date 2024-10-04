Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The collection includes works by local artist Chandy Haggett. SUR
New Malaga art gallery hosts first exhibition
New Malaga art gallery hosts first exhibition

The collection, which can be viewed until December, showcases work by artists from Britain, Holland, Denmark and Nigeria

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Malaga

Friday, 4 October 2024, 14:54

The Ecléctica Gallery, a new innovative art space in the centre of Malaga, is hosting its first exhibition, a collection of works by local foreign artists. The collection, which can be viewed until December, showcases work by artists from Britain, Holland, Denmark and Nigeria. These include former newspaper cartoonist and architect Chandy Haggett, an artist who has lived on the coast for more than 40 years and who has gained a reputation for her unique style of hand silkscreen prints depicting beautiful landscapes and scenes of rural life. Her work, created in blocks of bold colour, captures the ferias and fiestas, and the traditional way of life that exists in the Andalusian countryside.

Dutch artist Jolanda van den Broek is exhibiting a variety of her vibrant textile wall hangings, created using plants and natural products to dye and print her work. The artist, who says she is "conscious" about the planet, shows abstract themes like Deep Sea Dream, High Bloom Joy and Meditation Flower.

Other artists include Danish scenographer and costume designer Birgitte Mellentin, and Nigerian painter and metal sculptor Scott Dudu.

The Ecléctica Gallery (Calle Carreterías, 94) was created to help local artists gain visibility and appreciation. The gallery offers workspaces where artists can create, collaborate, and showcase their works directly in the exhibition room.

The exhibition can be viewed Tuesday to Saturday from midday until 8pm.

