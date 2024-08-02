Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

One of the groups at last year's folklore festival in Mijas. SUR
Multicultural folklore festival returns to Mijas
Multicultural folklore festival returns to Mijas

The event includes dance and cultural performances by groups from different parts of Spain, Argentina and the Himalayas

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 2 August 2024, 11:33

La Cala de Mijas will celebrate its popular folklore festival on Saturday 3 August, an event that includes dance and cultural performances by groups from different parts of Spain, Argentina and the Himalayas. This is an event that has already become a well-established part of the town's summer agenda and, according to organisers, Agrupación Folclórica de Sur, is another example of the multicultural character of the municipality.

The festival will start at 9pm with a parade of the participating groups that will pass through several streets in La Cala de Mijas before heading to Plaza del Torreón, where the performances will be staged.

The show will kick off with the Himalayan Culture Foundation group with a display of Tibetan music and dance; followed by the Martín Fierro Argentine association from Alhaurín de la Torre. Others will include the Anima i Poble – Xirivella group from Valencia, the Azabache folklore and cultural association from Fuengirola, and the Andalucía del Sur folklore association from La Cala de Mijas.

The festival, now in its eighth year, was created with the intention of introducing other cultures from different parts of the world to locals and visitors, while also highlighting local traditions such as verdiales, malagueñas and pasodoble.

